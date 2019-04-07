Police officer wounded in a wild shootout with gunman in Manhattan Beach

A Hawthorne police officer was wounded in a wild shootout with a gunman near a shopping center in Manhattan Beach early Sunday, authorities said.
Police responded to reports of an active shooter near the corner of Rosecrans Avenue and Aviation Boulevard about 9:30 a.m., authorities said.
A witness told KTLA-TV news said the shooting occurred at the Manhattan Gateway shopping center. He said he saw one officer down and then a swarm of police opening fire on the suspect. The witness provided the station with video showing police appearing to follow someone amid the sounds of rapid gunfire.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, authorities said. His condition was not immediately available.
A male suspect and a female companion have been detained, according to KTLA.
The shopping center is home to a Barnes & Noble, REI and Trader Joe's among other businesses. Shoppers said they were sheltering in place in the stores.
A police command center was set up at the Da Vinci school at the corner of 135th Street and Aviation Boulevard, where El Segundo and Hawthorne meet. About two dozen SWAT officers in full gear were on scene. Bystanders said they saw police teams from Hawthorne, Gardena, and El Segundo, Culver City, Inglewood and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“This is just a trip,” said Hawthorne resident Chavita Medrano, who was out for a bike ride. “You hear about all these things horrible happening in the world, but you don’t expect it right in your backyard.”