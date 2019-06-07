He sold near-death puppies to families for more than a year, prosecutors say. Now he’s facing criminal charges

A 26-year-old man is facing dozens of theft and animal cruelty charges for allegedly selling sick puppies to Southern California families over the course of more than a year, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.
Gustavo Gonzalez of Downey was charged Thursday with 28 felony counts of animal cruelty, a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and a felony count of grand theft, according to prosecutors. He was also charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of petty theft, court records show.
It was not immediately clear Friday if Gonzalez has an attorney.
Gonzalez was arrested at his home in the 9900 block of Downey Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Video footage from the scene shows investigators removing a white box and several folders of evidence from the home. It is not clear if any dogs were taken from the property.
Prosecutors allege Gonzalez sold 28 sick puppies to 25 families between February 2018 and April. Most of the dogs died shortly after the families took them home, authorities said.
Gonzalez is being held at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles in lieu of $740,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in custody.
It is not clear specifically what breed of dogs Gonzalez was allegedly selling. The puppies — whose names include Coco, Joker, Chip, Dale, Chance and Lucky — were sold to the families for hundreds of dollars, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
“This is the type of thing we encounter all the time,” said Madeline Bernstein, president of the Los Angeles chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Families looking for a new pet should visit a shelter or a responsible breeder rather than looking for a bargain online that often ends up “not being a deal at all,” she said.
“It’s not good for the dogs or for your families for this practice to continue,” she said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the case and identify other possible victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at (800) 593-8222.