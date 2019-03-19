O.C. man was high on pot in Fullerton crash that hurt 11 pedestrians, prosecutors say

A 23-year-old man accused of plowing his truck into a crowd in a crash that injured 11 people last month in downtown Fullerton pleaded not guilty Monday to driving under the influence of marijuana and hit-and-run charges, prosecutors said.
Christopher Solis of Anaheim is charged with felony counts of DUI and hit-and-run with injury, misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run with property damage and possession of a controlled substance, and an infraction for possession of cannabis. He also faces possible sentencing enhancements based on allegations that he inflicted great bodily injury during the crash.
Solis, who had been out on $100,000 bail for more than a month, was back behind bars following Monday’s hearing after a judge agreed to raise his bail to $500,000, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office and jail records.
Authorities say Solis crashed a Toyota Tacoma into a crowd gathered in a popular downtown area in Fullerton about 2 a.m. Feb. 10.
The vehicle ran into a sidewalk, struck a tree and trapped several pedestrians. Witnesses helped paramedics lift the truck to free people stuck underneath, police said at the time.
If convicted, Solis faces a maximum sentence of 24 years and eight months in state prison.