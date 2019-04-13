Driver wanted after San Fernando Valley hit-and-run crash that killed two

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect wanted in a double fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in the San Fernando Valley that may have resulted from street racing.
The driver of a dark-colored Dodge Charger was speeding and driving recklessly along with a white 2015 Dodge Charger eastbound on San Fernando Road in Sun Valley about 7:10 p.m. before colliding with a blue 1998 Toyota Corolla, which was making a left turn onto Lankershim Boulevard, police said.
The driver of the Toyota, described as a female in her 50s, and a male passenger, also in his 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The driver of the white Dodge, a 25-year-old resident of Pacoima, and her two passengers were transported to local hospitals by paramedics, police said. The driver and a female passenger remain at the hospital, while the male passenger was released after being treated for minor injuries.
“The driver of the white Dodge displayed a willful disregard for human life,” police said in a statement. “She remains at a local hospital due to the extent of her injuries, and will subsequently be arrested and booked for murder.”
The male driver of the dark Dodge failed to render aid and fled the scene, police said. “Speed kills, and reckless driving will not be tolerated,” police said.
No description or further details were provided about the suspect.
"From talking with witnesses, speed will have played a factor in this, and it possibly involves street racing,” Los Angeles Police Lt. Meghan Aguilar told KTLA5.
Anyone with information about the crash or about the suspect is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8115, or (818) 644-8021.