Two swastikas burned into yard in San Dimas, two others found nearby

Ted Ferris knew immediately what the symbols were when he looked out at his frontyard.
Two swastikas, about 3 feet tall, burned black into the synthetic grass.
At some point late Wednesday or early Thursday, at least one person created two swastikas by pouring a corrosive substance onto Ferris’ lawn in the 1400 block of Greenhaven Street in San Dimas.
Authorities say the same person or group is thought to have also burned two other swastikas on the pavement of West Tudor Street, about a block from Ferris’ home.
Ferris is not Jewish and was puzzled why anyone would vandalize his yard in such a way.
He and his family have lived in the home at Greenhaven Street and South Valley Center Avenue for 34 years. They’ve dealt with drivers hitting their concrete fence, and some occasional graffiti to that fence, but never anything this hateful or offensive.
“My first reaction?” said Ferris, a 69-year-old retiree. “If I knew who did it, I’d choke ‘em — and that’s [saying it] politely.”
Ferris switched to synthetic turf about seven years ago, when the drought made it too costly to keep a lush lawn. Now he hopes insurance will cover the $6,000 it will probably to take to replace the damaged spots.
Sgt. Peter Shupe, with the San Dimas station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said that because Ferris isn’t Jewish, they weren’t investigating the act as a hate crime, but a felony vandalism report had been taken.
Shupe said it was probably teenagers “just being little jerks.”
Regardless, the reported uptick in swastika graffiti across the country is worrisome to local Jewish and anti-hate leaders.
Jason Moss, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, said that not only is the frequency of reports of swastika graffiti concerning, but so is the cavalier nature of vandals defacing a range of places with the symbol.
In January, a group of students at an Ojai middle school lay down in a field, forming the shape of a swastika.
Last month, students in Newport Beach made national headlines when they were seen posing around a swastika made of Solo cups, some with their arms raised in a Nazi salute.
The Anti-Defamation League found the number of anti-Semitic incidents rose 57% in the United States in 2017.
“There’s no other symbol like it,” Moss said. “What symbol exists that evokes that kind of hatred and fear, and provocation as well? As the executive director of the Jewish federation in this area, I’m always concerned when I hear there are swastikas, no matter where they are.”