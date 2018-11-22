Former tennis star Justin Gimelstob arrested on suspicion of Halloween night attack

Los Angeles police arrested tennis broadcaster and coach Justin Gimelstob on suspicion of felony battery Wednesday in connection with a Halloween night attack on another man, a department spokesman said.
Gimelstob, 41, surrendered to police in West Los Angeles and was booked on a felony battery charge, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Gimelstob was released on $50,000 bail.
Gimelstob is accused of attacking Randall Kaplan as the venture capitalist walked in West Los Angeles with his wife and child, according to court documents obtained by The Times. The pair used to be friends.
A police report summary attached to a Nov. 1 temporary restraining order request includes pictures of a visibly bruised and scratched Kaplan, along with a photograph of Gimelstob apparently dressed as a pilot from the movie “Top Gun.”
Kaplan alleged that Gimelstob attacked him from behind about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, striking him five times in an incident witnessed by his wife, 2-year-old daughter and another person, the request said.
Kaplan wrote that the assailant yelled that he was going to kill him. Kaplan said he realized who his attacker was as Gimelstob fled. Kaplan wrote that the attack left him with “large contusions and bruises on my face,” along with other bruises and possibly a concussion.
Gimelstob, once a world-class doubles player who now coaches, has worked as a broadcaster with the Tennis Channel and is a player representative.
He could not be reached for comment.
Kaplan alleges that Gimelstob previously threatened him because he was friends with the tennis commentator’s estranged wife. Kaplan wrote that he contacted Gimelstob’s divorce lawyer and asked that his client stop threatening him.
Kaplan informed the court that his entire family is terrified of Gimelstob. He said his family couldn’t sleep the night of the attack, fearing Gimelstob would show up at their home.
“I am afraid for my life,” Kaplan wrote.
Cary Gimelstob, the commentator’s estranged wife, sought a domestic violence restraining order against him in 2016, alleging he “physically assaulted, harassed, verbally attacked and stole” from her in front of their child. She alleged that Gimelstob stole her cellphone to look at it and then tried to strike her with it.
He denied her allegations.