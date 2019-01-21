Donation box is pried open and $1,000 taken from Montclair Buddhist temple; suspect arrested

A 32-year-old man suspected of entering a Buddhist temple in the unincorporated area of Montclair and stealing donation money was arrested over the weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities have identified the suspect as Daniel Warn, a resident of Bloomington.
Investigators said the theft occurred Jan. 15 around 2:30 p.m at the Buddhist Temple of America in the 5600 block of Howard Street. They said a man walked into the temple through an unlocked door and forced open a wooden donation box before making off with about $1,000.
Authorities said the incident was captured by a surveillance camera. Three days later, investigators identified the suspect as Warn, who was booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglarizing a place of worship and grand theft.
A representative of the Buddhist temple could not be reached for comment.