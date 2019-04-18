Three men found shot to death inside Glendale home

The bodies of three men in their 20s were discovered in a Glendale home early Thursday after police received a call about gunfire in the area.
Glendale police pfficers responding to the call arrived in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive about 12:15 a.m. and noticed one home’s garage door was open, which drew their suspicion given the hour, said Sgt. Dan Suttles.
When officers got closer to the home, they saw a man dead inside the garage. They found the bodies of two other men inside the home. All had been shot, Suttles said.
Based on the men’s wounds, all three deaths are believed to be homicides, Suttles said.
The men’s identities were not released.
No suspect information was immediately available. Investigators plan to review video from security cameras outside the home.
“Hopefully those cameras will show something that will help us,” Suttles said.