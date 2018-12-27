19-year-old charged with vehicular manslaughter in crash that killed brother and other teen

A 19-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash in Tustin that killed two teenagers, one of them her brother.
Josselyn Jazmine Anguiano also was charged with child endangerment by a caretaker. The minors in the car weren’t wearing seat belts, authorities said.
Anguiano was behind the wheel of a small sedan with six passengers crammed inside when she lost control on Legacy Road in March, prosecutors said. She had been speeding up to 75 mph near the District at Tustin Legacy shopping center before her car struck a curb, careened onto its side and crashed into several concrete and steel poles, they said.
One teen was declared dead at the crash site and another — identified as Jason Anguiano, the driver’s brother — died days later in a hospital, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. A third passenger sustained a broken jaw, and another had a fractured pelvis.
All of the passengers were students at Century High School in Santa Ana.
Anguiano faces up to 10 years and four months in prison if convicted, the district attorney’s office said.
City News Service contributed to this report.