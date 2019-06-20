Advertisement

Two people killed in shootings near South L.A.

By City News Service
Jun 19, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Two people killed in shootings near South L.A.
Two shootings occurred close to each other Wednesday night in the unincorporated area of Athens, authorities said. (Los Angeles Times)

Two people were killed and three others wounded in two shootings Wednesday night that took place within a mile of each other in south Los Angeles County.

Three people were wounded in the first shooting in the Athens area, which was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 11700 block of Berendo Avenue near Vermont Avenue and the 105 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

A man died and two others were taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Witnesses told KABC-TV that a man had shot his mother, grandmother and uncle, who died at the scene.

The second shooting, which involved two people, was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 115th Place and Budlong Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

One man died in that incident and another was taken to a hospital, according to the Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were related.

Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement