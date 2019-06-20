Two people killed in shootings near South L.A.

Two people were killed and three others wounded in two shootings Wednesday night that took place within a mile of each other in south Los Angeles County.
Three people were wounded in the first shooting in the Athens area, which was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 11700 block of Berendo Avenue near Vermont Avenue and the 105 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A man died and two others were taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Witnesses told KABC-TV that a man had shot his mother, grandmother and uncle, who died at the scene.
The second shooting, which involved two people, was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 115th Place and Budlong Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
One man died in that incident and another was taken to a hospital, according to the Fire Department.
It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were related.
Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove and the Associated Press contributed to this report.