Former L.A. councilman eyed as a temporary replacement for Councilman Mitchell Englander

Members of the Los Angeles City Council have begun discussing whether to bring former City Councilman Greig Smith back as a temporary replacement for departing Councilman Mitchell Englander.
Council President Herb Wesson said Friday he had spoken to some of his colleagues about appointing Smith as an interim voting member of the council, representing Englander’s northwest San Fernando Valley district, until a special election is held for the seat.
Wesson said he had also spoken with Smith, who has decades of experience at City Hall, and expects he would not run for the seat if appointed.
“I have not determined that that is exactly what we’re going to do,” he said, “but that is an unbelievably good option, an option that in my opinion will protect the residents of that district.”
Englander, who represents such neighborhoods as Chatsworth, Northridge and Granada Hills, announced last month that he would leave his post two years early to take a job with a sports and entertainment firm. His spokesman Colin Sweeney said Englander had no comment on whether had a preference on how his seat should be temporarily filled.
Making Smith an interim voting council member would be an unusual step. The council usually handles temporarily vacant council seats either by calling a special election or by picking a temporary non-voting person to serve as caretaker or overseer of a district.
For example, after the resignation of Councilman Felipe Fuentes in 2016, Council President Herb Wesson spent nearly a year as a temporary overseer of Fuentes’ northeast Valley district.
Smith, who served from 2003 to 2011, was spotted on the council floor Wednesday chatting with a handful of council members. When The Times asked him Thursday about whether he was looking to return to his seat, he referred questions to Wesson.
“There’s been discussions and that’s all I can say,” he said, adding a few moments later: “Talk to Mr. Wesson. He’s got decisions to make, not me.”
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said he had heard the idea was being discussed and liked it.
“Greig Smith was a very capable and well respected council member,” he said. “He’s eminently qualified, and the other piece of it is, the district will have true representation in the interim, and that’s very, very important.”
Councilman Paul Koretz said there would be little concern about Smith getting an unfair advantage in the upcoming race for the vacant seat because "he's already expressed a lack of interest” in a third term.
"He would clearly be doing a service for the city," Koretz said.
Englander is slated to leave his post on Dec. 31. The regularly scheduled election for his seat, how isn’t slated to occur until March 2020.