8 injured in ‘mass casualty’ incident at Victorville federal prison

A “mass casualty” incident at a federal prison in Victorville on Monday evening left eight people injured, officials said.
San Bernardino County firefighters sent five ambulances and two engines to the prison on the 13000 block of Air Expressway, the Fire Department said. Roughly 1,300 inmates are housed there.
Emergency crews triaged eight people and took four with moderate injuries to hospitals.
It was not immediately clear who was involved in the incident or how they were injured. The Federal Bureau of Prisons could not be reached for comment.