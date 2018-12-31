Security guard charged with murder in Hollywood Walgreens shooting

A security guard who police say shot and killed a 21-year-old man earlier this month in Hollywood was charged with murder by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office Monday.
Donald Vincent Ciota, 28, of Covina faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a firearm as a deadly weapon. Ciota shot and killed Jonathan Hart inside a Walgreens at Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard on Dec. 2, authorities said.
Ciota suspected Hart of shoplifting, and the two got into a physical altercation. Ciota pulled his firearm and fatally shot Hart in the back as he ran away, prosecutors said.
Hart died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Family attorney Carl Douglas said Hart was unarmed and was not shoplifting that night. Detectives told family members that Hart had a California ID card in his hand at the time of his death.
The attorney said Hart had gotten into a confrontation earlier that night with the same security guard and had spoken with the store manager before continuing to shop.
Douglas earlier this month said the family will seek $525 million in a wrongful-death suit planned against Walgreens. He questioned why Walgreens stationed an armed guard at the store.
“Walgreens, the blood of Jonathan Hart is on your hands,” Douglas said, calling for a boycott of the company.
Hart was profiled, harassed and ultimately shot because he was a homeless, gay black man, the lawyer said.
A company spokesman said previously that Walgreens had fired the security firm that worked at the store and is cooperating with police.
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve,” spokesman Phil Caruso said earlier this month. “We contract for armed and unarmed security, as well as video surveillance, in our stores based on the public safety needs of each location.”
Ciota is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. His bail is set at $3 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.