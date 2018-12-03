Storm expected to strengthen as it moves south into L.A. region; chilly temperatures to linger

Keep an umbrella at the ready, Californians, because more wet weather is on the way.
A cold front moving through the state will bring up to an inch of rain to Northern California from Monday night through Thursday.
“It’s expected to be a really weak and light system,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “We don’t anticipate any impacts over any of the burn scar areas up here.”
The storm will gain strength, though, as it moves south into Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The system is expected to dump half an inch to 2 inches of rain on the region through Thursday. Scattered showers could linger in the area early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s also the possibility the front could bring isolated thunderstorms — and heavier showers along with it — on Thursday.
“It’s kind of hard to determine where they might be,” said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, adding that wind plays a role in how thunderstorms move. “They can pop up anywhere.”
Officials predict the rain will be similar to Thursday’s storm, which prompted evacuations and dumped a significant amount of water on the Holy fire burn area. The rain sent a mixture of fast-moving mud and branches down a creek in Trabuco Canyon, while other flows powered through Lake Elsinore and closed a portion of Temescal Canyon Road in Corona.
The weather service has not issued any flood warnings this week.
Chilly temperatures that have lingered since last week’s storm will continue their icy embrace of the Los Angeles region in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to linger in the low to mid-60s during the day and drop into the low 50s at night, according to forecasters.
The mercury is expected to rise — but only slightly — into the high 60s heading into the weekend.
“It’s not much of a warmup, but it’s something,” Delerme said.