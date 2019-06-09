Wildfire in Yolo County grows to 125 acres, prompting evacuations

State firefighters were using ground crews, air tankers and helicopters to attack a 125-acre wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon in rural Yolo County in Northern California.
Winds out of the northeast and temperatures in the 90s are driving the Sand fire, which is burning dry grass and shrubs near the community of Guinda in the Capay Valley.
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for homes and ranches along County Road 41. As of 6 p.m. no structures had been lost, said Will Power, information officer with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon.
Earlier Saturday, fire crews succeeded in stopping the spread of the 25-acre Ink fire in neighboring Napa County.