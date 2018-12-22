Businesses and holiday travelers to Yosemite National Park and other recreation areas worry about possible government shutdown

Behind the rustic facades of hotels, ski shops, gift stores and travel bureaus within Yosemite National Park and outside its gates on Friday, business owners and holiday travelers were anxiously wondering whether they would become victims of a federal government shutdown.
At stake was the lucrative Christmas and New Year’s business during one of the busiest weeks of winter at Yosemite, which draws more than 6 million visitors a year. The fate of California’s other national parks also remained uncertain.
Just a day earlier, Yosemite concessionaires and travel bureaus were optimistically assuring holiday travelers that the iconic national park’s gates would likely remain open in the event of a government shutdown and they were planning for business as usual.
“We remain hopeful an agreement will be reached and are planning for Yosemite Hospitality services and operations to continue as business as usual,” Lisa Cesaro, regional marketing manager for the park’s major concessionaire, Yosemite Hospitality, said Thursday, “including lodging, dining, winter activities and the Yosemite Valley shuttle service.”
Similarly, Jonathan Farrington, director of the Yosemite-Mariposa Tourism Bureau, responded to nervous inquiries from prospective visitors by saying that while the park’s gates would be unmanned, there would be no fee for entering the park.
In an interview on Friday afternoon, he was not so sure.
“A day ago, indications were that a shutdown would not actually happen,” he said. “Now, I’m less confident that a decision to keep services open will happen.”
“We’re just not hearing anything that is reassuring,” he said. “In fact, we’re not hearing anything at all.”
If the House and Senate can’t reach an agreement with President Trump, parts of the federal government will close at midnight Friday.
The agencies left at risk of closure include the departments of Homeland Security, State, Agriculture, Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice and Transportation, as well as NASA, the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Much of the national park system wouldclose. Some popular parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon will probably remain accessible, but visitor centers and campsites would be closed, and bathrooms aren’t likely to be maintained during a shutdown.