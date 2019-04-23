Sexual assault allegation against Luke Walton never reached police, officials say

Santa Monica police said Tuesday that officials never received a report accusing former Lakers coach Luke Walton of sexual assault, and they are not currently investigating allegations made by a sports reporter.
In a civil lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant alleges that Walton assaulted her at the Casa del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica while he was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.
No date was given for the alleged assault, but the suit says it happened after the publication of a book written by Tennant, for which Walton wrote a foreword. The book was published in 2014.
“There has been no report made to the Santa Monica Police Department,” Lt. Candice Cobarrubias said in a statement. “No investigation is ongoing.”
Walton has denied any wrongdoing through his attorney.
“The accuser is an opportunist, not a victim, and her claim is not credible. We intend to prove this in a courtroom,” Mark Baute, Walton’s attorney, said in a statement to several media outlets.
Walton was a mentor to Tennant, a former USC volleyball player, and she had known his wife for years because both were competitive volleyball players in college, the lawsuit says. She drove to the hotel to give him a copy of the book. He invited her to his room so as not to be in the public eye, according to court documents.
The lawsuit, which was examined by the Los Angeles Times, alleges that Walton suddenly “pinned Ms. Tennant on the bed, placing his hips and legs over her body.” He then “began forcing kisses on her neck, face and chest.” The suit said she yelled for him to stop and tried to free herself as Walton groped her breasts and groin area. Eventually, the suit said, Walton relented.
“She was afraid she was about to be raped,” the suit states.