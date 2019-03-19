Man climbs to top of crane in Koreatown

A man climbed to the top of a crane Monday afternoon at a construction site in Koreatown, prompting police officers to surround the area in hopes of getting him to come down without further incident, an LAPD spokesman said.
The man is thought to be in his 20s and is wearing a green shirt. It’s unclear why he climbed to the top of the crane, about 80 feet high, in the 3000 block of West 8th Street, but authorities are concerned it’s a possible behavioral health emergency.
The call came into the Los Angeles Police Department at 4:39 p.m.
LAPD spokesman Tony Im said officers will continue trying to get the man to come down safely.
A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter is also responding to the incident.
