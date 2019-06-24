Search for missing 73-year-old hiker in Angeles National Forest enters third day

Officials are ramping up a search for a 73-year-old man who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest over the weekend.
The man, who hasn’t been identified by authorities, became separated from his group near Mt. Waterman on Saturday. Officials began the third day of the search at 7 a.m. Monday with the help of neighboring crews, said Lt. Mark Lopez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Time is an issue,” he said. “We want to find him as soon as possible.”
Helicopters, scent dogs and ground crews searched the area’s trails Sunday. On Monday, they likely will begin searching canyons and cover more ground, Lopez said