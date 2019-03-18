Authorities call off search for 5-year-old girl who fell into Stanislaus River

Hindered by darkness, fast-moving water and difficult terrain, authorities called off their search Sunday night for a missing 5-year-old girl who fell into the Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry.
The girl slipped off the rocks and fell into the water about 5 p.m. near the 330-foot Knights Ferry covered bridge, which overlooks the river. It’s unclear how far she fell.
“Her father went and jumped in the water after her, but because of the water current and how cold it is — it’s really high this time of year — he started struggling, and he was not able to reach his daughter,” said Stanislaus County sheriff’s spokesman Royjindar Singh.
Hikers and other bystanders tried to rescue the girl, with one man briefly able to grab the girl’s clothing.
“The current basically ripped her out of his hands,” Singh said.
Authorities spent the evening using a Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter and fire boats to try to find her. They will resume their search in the morning. The river’s temperature is in the upper 40s, Singh said.
The girl’s name has not been released, as the agency doesn’t generally release the name of missing juveniles.
The Knights Ferry Recreation Area is a popular site for families and outdoors enthusiasts. Along with hiking trails, many visitors enjoy going whitewater rafting along the Stanislaus River.