Nipsey Hussle procession rolls despite its own Sigalerts

The funeral procession for Nipsey Hussle is a scene the likes of which L.A. hasn’t quite seen.
Life in parts of South L.A. has come to a halt has ten of thousands line the streets — in addition to standing on roofs and hanging from traffic light poles — to bid farewell. Someone in one of the procession cars even threw money out to the crowd.
But there is one thing the event could not transcend: L.A. traffic.
As the procession began heading west on Century Boulevard, it ran into a massive traffic jam, and the “Victory Lap” occasions ground to a halt.
Cars facing almost every direction blocked the path of the eclectic procession. For several minutes, the hearse and several cars with friends and family sat surrounded by other vehicles as a lone police motorcycle and others tried in vain to clear traffic several hundred yards in front of them.
LAPD had given traffic control of procession to organizers, except a single police motorcycle during an initial stall. But then as junctions filled, officers began to blocking off roads to reduce the other vehicles on the street.
At times, it was hard to know where the procession ended and where the mourners began. The hearse and other cars were followed by motorcyclists, ATVs, scooters and bicycles.