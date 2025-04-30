Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results

Volleyball on wood court
(Matt_Brown / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1
Pool A
#1 Mira Costa d. #5 Beckman, 25-16, 28-26, 25-18

#4 Corona del Mar d. #8 San Clemente, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21

Pool B
#2 Huntington Beach d. #6 Newport Harbor, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

#3 Loyola d. #7 Redondo Union, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

DIVISION 2
Mater Dei d. Woodbridge, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Edison d. San Juan Hills, 3-1

El Segundo d. West Ranch, 3-2

St. Francis d. JSerra, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13

St. Margaret’s d. Fountain Valley, 26-24, 25-13, 25-19

Burbank Burroughs d. Servite, 3-2

Peninsula d. St. John Bosco, 3-2

Santa Margarita d. Northwood, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

DIVISION 4
Woodcrest Christian, bye

Corona Santiago d. Palos Verdes, 3-1

Crescenta Valley d. Roosevelt, 25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18

Westlake d. St. Anthony, 3-1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Malibu, 3-1

Western d. Downey, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Santa Barbara d. Elsinore, 3-0

Santa Ana Foothill d. Beaumont, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12

Dos Pueblos, bye

Fontana d. Westminster, 25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-13

Thousand Oaks d. Western Christian, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9

Crean Lutheran d. Riverside Poly, 19-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-23

Pasadena Poly d. Troy, 3-2

Sage Hill d. Hillcrest, 3-0

Long Beach Wilson d. Godinez, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Royal, bye

DIVISION 6
St. Monica d. Liberty, 3-1

Rio Hondo Prep d. Etiwanda, 3-2

Leuzinger d. Los Altos, 3-2

Quartz Hill d. Foothill Tech, 3-1

Village Christian d. Fullerton, 28-26, 13-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10

Corona Centennial d. Savanna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21

Oxford Academy d. Tarbut V’Torah, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18

Westminster La Quinta d. Salesian, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

Rancho Cucamonga d. Bell Gardens, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24

OC Pacifica Christian d. Cerritos, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Laguna Blanca d. Ramona, 3-0

La Canada d. Culver City, 25-16, 25-23, 28-26

Anaheim d. Montebello, 3-0

Yucaipa d. Sonora, 3-0

Norwalk d. Millikan, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-9

El Toro d. Perris, 25-14, 25-10, 25-21

DIVISION 8
Lancaster Desert Christian d. Santa Rosa Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18

Miller d. Chaffey, 25-21, 25-21, 28-26

Carpinteria d. Los Amigos, 3-0

Montclair d. Desert Hot Springs, 3-0

Highland d. Oakwood, 3-0

Katella d. La Mirada, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

San Luis Obispo Classical at Nuview Bridge, Thursday at 4 p.m.

Southlands Christian d. Ayala, 3-1

Channel Islands d. Coastal Christian, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10

Magnolia d. Lynwood, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21

Wildwood d. Colony, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Century d. Summit, 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-21

Trinity Classical Academy d. Pacific Lutheran, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Alta Loma d. Le Lycée, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22

Orange Vista d. Ganesha, 25-10, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15

Avalon vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, Thursday at St. Bernard

DIVISION 9
Acaciawood Academy d. EF Academy, 3-0

