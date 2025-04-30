High school boys’ volleyball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#1 Mira Costa d. #5 Beckman, 25-16, 28-26, 25-18
#4 Corona del Mar d. #8 San Clemente, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21
Pool B
#2 Huntington Beach d. #6 Newport Harbor, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21
#3 Loyola d. #7 Redondo Union, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei d. Woodbridge, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Edison d. San Juan Hills, 3-1
El Segundo d. West Ranch, 3-2
St. Francis d. JSerra, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13
St. Margaret’s d. Fountain Valley, 26-24, 25-13, 25-19
Burbank Burroughs d. Servite, 3-2
Peninsula d. St. John Bosco, 3-2
Santa Margarita d. Northwood, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
DIVISION 4
Woodcrest Christian, bye
Corona Santiago d. Palos Verdes, 3-1
Crescenta Valley d. Roosevelt, 25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18
Westlake d. St. Anthony, 3-1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Malibu, 3-1
Western d. Downey, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Santa Barbara d. Elsinore, 3-0
Santa Ana Foothill d. Beaumont, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12
Dos Pueblos, bye
Fontana d. Westminster, 25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-13
Thousand Oaks d. Western Christian, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9
Crean Lutheran d. Riverside Poly, 19-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-23
Pasadena Poly d. Troy, 3-2
Sage Hill d. Hillcrest, 3-0
Long Beach Wilson d. Godinez, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Royal, bye
DIVISION 6
St. Monica d. Liberty, 3-1
Rio Hondo Prep d. Etiwanda, 3-2
Leuzinger d. Los Altos, 3-2
Quartz Hill d. Foothill Tech, 3-1
Village Christian d. Fullerton, 28-26, 13-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10
Corona Centennial d. Savanna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21
Oxford Academy d. Tarbut V’Torah, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18
Westminster La Quinta d. Salesian, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
Rancho Cucamonga d. Bell Gardens, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24
OC Pacifica Christian d. Cerritos, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Laguna Blanca d. Ramona, 3-0
La Canada d. Culver City, 25-16, 25-23, 28-26
Anaheim d. Montebello, 3-0
Yucaipa d. Sonora, 3-0
Norwalk d. Millikan, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-9
El Toro d. Perris, 25-14, 25-10, 25-21
DIVISION 8
Lancaster Desert Christian d. Santa Rosa Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18
Miller d. Chaffey, 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Carpinteria d. Los Amigos, 3-0
Montclair d. Desert Hot Springs, 3-0
Highland d. Oakwood, 3-0
Katella d. La Mirada, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
San Luis Obispo Classical at Nuview Bridge, Thursday at 4 p.m.
Southlands Christian d. Ayala, 3-1
Channel Islands d. Coastal Christian, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10
Magnolia d. Lynwood, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21
Wildwood d. Colony, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Century d. Summit, 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-21
Trinity Classical Academy d. Pacific Lutheran, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Alta Loma d. Le Lycée, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22
Orange Vista d. Ganesha, 25-10, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15
Avalon vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, Thursday at St. Bernard
DIVISION 9
Acaciawood Academy d. EF Academy, 3-0
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.