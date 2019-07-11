Coastal Commission considers fate of off-roading at Oceano Dunes

The California Coastal Commission on Thursday will consider a recommendation to begin phasing out off-road riding at Oceano Dunes, the only seaside state park that allows vehicles on its beaches and dunes.
The commission meeting in San Luis Obispo follows decades of controversy over the use of quads, motorcycles, side-by-sides and other off-highway vehicles at the popular park a few miles south of Pismo Beach.
Area residents and conservationists complain that off-roaders have crushed endangered species beneath their wheels, disrupted sensitive habitat and sent clouds of unhealthy dust billowing into their neighborhoods.
For their part, off-road enthusiasts and campers have accused coastal regulators and detractors of elitism and overreach. They have launched an intensive campaign to maintain access to the beach.
The park draws roughly 2 million visitors a year, and for busy weekends and holidays, reservations can fill up six months in advance.
In a staff report issued last month, regulators wrote that the environmental impacts of all that activity “warrant elimination” of off-highway vehicle use and a transition to “other less intensive forms of public access and recreation.”
To access riding areas, vehicles must cross Arroyo Grande Creek, a perennial stream that empties into the ocean and supports tidewater goby and steelhead trout, fish that are listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The park also cordons off some 300 acres for much of the year to protect endangered snowy plovers and California least terns during breeding season. The birds, however, are sometimes killed outside those areas.
In the near term, Coastal Commission staff wants state parks to impose restrictions it says are necessary to protect the environment and the public. Among them, reduce the number of vehicles allowed in the park, prohibit them from crossing Arroyo Grande Creek when it’s flowing, and make permanent the seasonal area fenced off to protect endangered species.