After losing her home to wildfire, Paradise postal carrier finds comfort in her route

In nearby Chico, where Knowles has lived since the Camp fire destroyed her home in neighboring Magalia on Nov. 8, she could avoid seeing the wreckage and the loss. Now she has no choice but to be immersed in it as she drives through a post-apocalyptic landscape, surveying shadows of the past: the gym on Skyway where she’d work out after her shift, now all ash and crumbled concrete. The orchard where the owner loaded her up with apples and peaches whenever she delivered mail.