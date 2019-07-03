A long-forgotten relic of old L.A. is restored and ready for its closeup

Now, after a $6-million restoration, the Pioneer Memorial and its waterfall will be formally rededicated Wednesday. Sixty years to the day after it debuted on July 3, 1958, county officials and arts enthusiasts will gather at 10 a.m. below the 47-foot tall wall of water, brick and glazed terra cotta to mark the rebirth of what has been called “the most historically and geographically important monument that nobody knows about.”