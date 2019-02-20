Secret records of police misconduct and shootings must be released under new law, L.A. judge rules

“It’s a clear rejection of the core legal argument that the police unions have been relying on for weeks now,” said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, which, along with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, The Times and other media organizations, intervened in the case brought by the union representing LAPD officers. “We are confident that as courts continue to confront the unions' tortured legal arguments, they will come down on the side of transparency and accountability.”