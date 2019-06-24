Advertisement

The biggest California earthquake of 2019 hit the state this weekend

By Alexa Diaz
Jun 24, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake (USGS)

Northern California was a bit rattled this weekend when a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the Humboldt County coast.

It was the biggest quake so far this year in California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

For one of the most seismically active areas of the state, Saturday’s quake was far from the biggest residents have experienced.

This area shows people who reported feeling the quake.
The region has seen some of the state biggest recorded earthquakes in recent decades.

Many have been off-shore, lessening the chances of destruction, but others have caused damage and injuries.

The North Coast sits along the Mendocino Triple Junction, where the Pacific, North American and Juan de Fuca tectonic plates collide, which might be why the area has seen so many big quakes.

In 2014, a 6.9 magnitude quake struck the region. A much bigger, magnitude 7.3 quake hit in 1922. The North Coast saw 7.2 quakes in 1923, 1980, 1992 and 1994, according to the California Department of Conservation.

The Mendocino Triple Junction sits off the North Coast of California.
The Mendocino Triple Junction sits off the North Coast of California. (USGS)

Saturday night’s quake was felt across the North Coast, including in Eureka, Arcata and Fortuna, according to the USGS. Residents as far south as the Bay Area also reported feeling the temblor.

It was preceded by a 3.3 quake and followed Sunday by a magnitude 3.9 aftershock.

