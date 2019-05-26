Sunshine — finally — sweeping in for Memorial Day in L.A.

The May gray is expected to break on Memorial Day, with clearer skies and cool temperatures arriving across the Los Angeles region, according to the National Weather Service.
Drizzly weather has marked the earlier part of the weekend, with scattered showers across Southern California. But meteorologists are not expecting the sogginess to continue. Monday’s forecast high will be in the mid-60s, with temperatures pushing into the 70s later in the week.
“We’re getting to the end of the precipitation,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
There was a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains Sunday night, with a possible dusting of snow at higher elevations. The overnight snow level could move down to 5,000 feet — or lower — if colder air moves in.
Last week, heavy rain dumped on the city, closing a long stretch of beaches from Malibu to Dockweiler State Beach near El Segundo. Lightning strikes were reported in Ventura County and San Fernando Valley; hail poured down on Ontario and Yucaipa.
That sloshy weather may seem uncharacteristic of Los Angeles, but Hoxsie said that depends on the point of comparison.
“This isn’t rare for Los Angeles,” Hoxsie said. “It doesn’t happen every year, and we’ve certainly had dry springs as of late. But if you look back more than a couple of years, May has been wet across the whole state.”
“It’s just part of spring,” she added.
The skies will clear in time for Memorial Day commemorations being held throughout Southern California. Here is a sampling of events scheduled for Monday:
Canoga Park: The San Fernando Valley community will hold its 29th annual Memorial Day parade, starting at 8 a.m. The route is along Sherman Way, from Topanga Canyon Boulevard east to Mason Avenue.
San Pedro: A Memorial Day tribute will be held at the battleship Iowa in San Pedro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Active, retired and reserve military members receive free general admission to the Battleship Iowa Museum.
Yorba Linda: A wreath-laying ceremony followed by a panel discussion with POW wives from the Vietnam War will be held at the Nixon Library. The events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Long Beach: The Queen Mary will conclude a three-day “Salute to Service” with reenactments, demonstrations and lectures aboard the historic vessel. The event is from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free to active and retired military members, veterans and first responders.
Inglewood: The city of Inglewood will hold its 71st annual Memorial Day Service, starting at 11 a.m. at City Hall.
Lake Forest: Mission Viejo Mayor Greg Raths, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, will be the featured speaker at a program beginning at 11 a.m. at El Toro Memorial Park.
Glendale: A program featuring a wreath laying, patriotic music and a rifle and cannon salute will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Glendale.