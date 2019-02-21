Cold storm to hit Southern California, dropping snow levels and producing hail

Another storm is moving into Southern California, bringing some rain but also the possibility of snow at very low elevations.
Here are the key things you need to know:
►A storm moving in Wednesday night and Thursday morning will bring light rain to coastal and basin areas but snow to very low mountain elevations.
►Snow levels will also be lowered to about 2,000 feet Thursday, and up to 6 inches of powder may fall in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. It’s possible that snow levels could fall to 1,500 feet if heavier precipitation moves in.
►Temperatures will likely remain below normal through the week. By Friday, the highs will increase slightly to the mid-50s and low 60s, forecasters said.
►Hail is also expected.
►Mountain passes — including the corridors of Interstate 5 and 15 and Highways 22, 138, 15 and 154 — could be impacted by snow.
►Low temperatures will hit the 40s in some parts of the L.A. basin Thursday morning, rising to the 50s during the day and then back into the 40s and perhaps even the 30s Friday morning.
►Mountain areas will be hit by heavy winds and lows into the 20s.