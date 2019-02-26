R. Kelly's accusers say he is a predator and a liar, and that more evidence is coming

Lawyers representing R. Kelly’s accusers said Monday that more women are coming forward with allegations against the R&B singer, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually abused three teenage girls between 1998 and 2010.
As Kelly briefly appeared in a Chicago courtroom, one of his accusers, Lizette Martinez, said during a news conference in Los Angeles that the R&B singer is a predator who “must be held accountable for the lives he ruined.”
Gloria Allred, who said she represents six alleged victims, including Martinez, said Martinez is more than willing to testify under oath.
Martinez said she was 17 when she met Kelly at a shopping mall in 1995. Over the next four years, she alleged, he sexually abused her. Martinez told her story in a recent documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.”
“I am a mother and I have a daughter and we have to tell on predators,” she said. “I felt I had to be transparent and vocal about what happened to me to save others.”
Martinez lashed out at Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, who has said that Kelly’s accusers are liars.
“The only person lying is Robert Sylvester Kelly,” she said. “He can no longer run and hide.”
L.A. attorney Michael Avenatti said he has given prosecutors in Illinois a second video allegedly showing the performer sexually assaulting a minor. Earlier this month, he said he had a VHS tape of another incident.
Avenatti said the second video is from 1999 or 2000 and about 55 minutes long.
“The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous, illegal. It leaves no question as to Mr. Kelly’s guilt,” Avenatti said.
Avenatti said he is aware of a third tape.
Kelly was released Monday on $1 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse involving three teenage girls between 1998 and 2010.
In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of possessing child pornography.