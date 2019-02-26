Evacuations urged as Russian River hits flood stage amid pounding storm

An atmospheric river rainstorm pounded Northern California on Tuesday, and officials are saying the Russian River will hit flood stage.
The National Weather Service said the new storm produced more than a foot of rain in the hills above Healdsburg in Sonoma County.
onoma County officials have urged people living near the river to evacuate.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm had drenched Sacramento with 1.26 inches of rain in 24 hours. Venado, a community in Sonoma County, had received more than 9.5 inches of precipitation in the same period, with more on the way.
With so much rain, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials have warned residents of the potential for flooding from the Russian River near Guerneville. The river is expected to be at flood stage — 32 feet — by 6 p.m. Tuesday and could crest at nearly 46 feet by Wednesday night.
The storm also is expected to drop 2 to 8 feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. This comes amid what has already been a snowy period for ski resorts. At Mammoth Mountain, one ski area reported getting as much as 24 feet of fresh powder in the last month.
Officials plan to close a portion of Highway 1 in Big Sur at 5 p.m. Tuesday in advance of the storm. The California Department of Transportation closes the road's most vulnerable slide areas when significant storms are predicted to hit the region. Closures will be in effect at Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek, near the border of Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, until the rain ends and crews can inspect for damage.