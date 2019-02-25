San Jose State bans electric scooters from campus

San Jose State officials on Monday banned motorized scooters, skateboards and bicycles from the university.
The downtown San Jose campus is now considered a “dismount zone” for the personal vehicles.
People riding Lime scooters on campus will get a warning on their phones that they are in violation of the ban. A similar feature is in the works for riders on Bird scooters, according to a Facebook post from the San Jose State Police Department.
Campus police said the new regulations stem from the increasing number of collisions, trips and falls involving the electric vehicles, which also have blocked fire exits on campus when they are parked improperly.
Self-propelled scooters, skateboards and bicycles will still be allowed on the campus, officials said.
“How can you help? You can get your steps in by walking,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Please ride, walk, skip, jog or Pogo stick safely while on campus.”
Police said they will start off with warnings before issuing citations for people who still use the devices on campus, the department said.