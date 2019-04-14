Lime scooter rider killed in Hollywood hit-and-run accident

A 26-year-old pickup truck driver was held today on $2-million bond in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Lime scooter rider in Hollywood.
Jared Walter Anderson was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department's Jail Division in the 3:50 a.m. crash at Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard, according to sheriff's inmate information.
A police sergeant reportedly saw a Ford F-150 hit a 31-year-old man on a scooter, back up, roll the victim over and flee the scene, KABC7 reported.
The sergeant chased the driver and arrested him.
The scooter rider was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner's office said.