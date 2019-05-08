Parents protest California plan on sex-education school textbooks

California education officials have recommended against suggesting teachers use certain books to help students understand sex education.
The State Board of Education is scheduled to vote on new sex-education guidance for California’s public school teachers.
On Wednesday, a few hundred concerned parents protested the changes. Much of the backlash has been focused on the books the document recommends children read. One book is “S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties.” It includes descriptions of anal sex, bondage and other sex acts.
State Board of Education member Feliza I. Ortiz-Licon said Wednesday the books have created a panic and distracted from the department’s education goals. She recommended they be removed from the guidance.
The board is expected to vote on the document later Wednesday.