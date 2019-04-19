Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca is denied new appeal and is likely headed to prison

Baca stepped down in 2014 amid increasing controversy and later was indicted on charges stemming from the plot to thwart the FBI investigation into abuses by deputies working in the county’s jails. He was the last in a group of Sheriff’s Department deputies and commanders to be accused of playing a role in the 2011 scandal, which involved hiding an inmate who was an FBI informant and threatening to arrest the agent who was leading the investigation. All 10 of the people who faced charges in the case either pleaded guilty or were convicted.