'Super bloom' crowds prompt Lake Elsinore to double shuttle fares and close roads

Overwhelmed by visitors because of this year’s epic “super bloom” of spring flowers, Lake Elsinore on Thursday announced new measures designed to control the crowds.
Officials said several detours and road closures will be in place this weekend to improve the heavy traffic the super bloom is creating and shuttles will transport all visitors to the poppy fields at a cost of $10, double last weekend’s fare of $5.
But residents will be allowed onto some local streets, addressing complaints that those who lived in the area were being denied access. Mayor Steve Manos said access to Walker Canyon could be closed again if congestion gets out of control.
On Sunday, Lake Elsinore announced it was closing access to the popular poppy fields in Walker Canyon.
“This weekend has been unbearable,” a Facebook post noting the closure said.
Access was restored, the next day.
Between 50,000 and 100,000 flower fanatics visited the canyon Saturday and Sunday, causing gridlock and traffic jams that overwhelmed Lake Elsinore, which has a population of 63,000, officials said.
Anticipating this year’s super bloom, Lake Elsinore officials began planning two months ago on how to accommodate visitors and alleviate traffic congestion, including opening two lots for parking at Walker Canyon. But the explosion of flowers ended up being even more spectacular than the super bloom of 2017, which was then the largest in more than a decade.