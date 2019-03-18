A day after super bloom shutdown, Lake Elsinore reopens Walker Canyon, looks to alleviate jams

One day after Lake Elsinore announced it was closing access to the popular poppy fields in Walker Canyon, city officials reopened the entrance to the fields, which have been overrun during this year’s super bloom.
Officials estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people visited the canyon each day over the weekend, causing gridlocks and traffic jams that overwhelmed the city.
Lake Elsinore has never seen such a huge influx of visitors for such an enormous bloom, Mayor Steve Manos said.
“We don’t have the infrastructure to support those numbers,” he said. “We’re going to be changing our plan of attack.”
Before the flowers bloomed, the city had anticipated large crowds and opened parking lots to accommodate visitors. But the reality was far worse than they imagined, Manos said.
This past weekend, the city began offering a shuttle service to Walker Canyon from the Outlets at Lake Elsinore for $5 per person in an attempt to alleviate traffic on the 15 Freeway and surrounding surface streets.
Officials closed roads to residents and designated a shuttle-only lane on the highway. But by 2 p.m., those roads had become congested anyway and vehicles blocked access to the shuttles, resulting in hours-long wait times and even worse traffic, Manos said.
By 4 p.m., it became clear the city had to call it quits. Access to Walker Canyon was shut down about 5 p.m.
The city is now reevaluating how best to handle all the sightseers. In a Facebook post with a hashtag advising residents to “hang in there,” officials say Lake Elsinore is working on a new plan for the coming weekend.
“At this time, it is not feasible for us to keep visitors away from #WalkerCanyon,” the post said.