Man exposes himself to woman practicing yoga on popular hiking trail, police say

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman while she was practicing yoga in a park near Santa Clarita last week.
The woman was in a grassy area along a popular hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Park in Newhall on Thursday afternoon when a man stood next to her and touched himself, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The man pulled the woman’s hair, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5, she screamed, and he ran away.
Deputies described the man as 25 to 30 years old, thin with dark hair. He was wearing dark-colored sweats. Deputies later identified his car, which was captured by surveillance video, as a purple or plum-colored Lincoln MKZ.
Residents and hikers have been on alert since the incident.
On the Santa Clarita Valley’s Emergency Now Facebook page, a person who claimed to work with the victim said she had been meditating with her eyes closed when the man approached her and she felt a yank on her hair. According to the post, the man wore a shirt with the number 24 on it.
Deputy Kimberly Alexander, a spokeswoman with the Sheriff’s Department, could not confirm that the man pulled the woman’s hair or what shirt he was wearing.
Santa Clarita Valley detectives could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the investigation can call Santa Clarita Valley Station detectives at (661) 255-1121.