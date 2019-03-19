College admissions scandal spreads to UC Berkeley; fake SAT score allegedly submitted

David Sidoo is accused of paying the first $100,000 installment in 2012 after having a surrogate fly to Vancouver from Tampa, Fla., to take the SAT using a fake ID card with the name of his older son, Dylan, on it. Dylan had previously taken the exam himself and earned a 1,460, so the surrogate was directed to not score too high — because a high score might raise suspicions. The surrogate earned a 1,670 out of 2,400, according to court documents.