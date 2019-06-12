UCLA faces ‘rigorous review’ over handling of gynecologist abuse allegations, Napolitano says

Under Napolitano, the 10-campus UC system has made sweeping changes to improve its handling of sexual misconduct complaints. In 2016, UC officials unveiled a system-wide plan calling for mandatory training for all students, staff and faculty, improved support for victims and more thorough investigations. The policy requires, for instance, that campuses hire confidential advocates to support victims and complete investigations within 60 days in most cases and inform both the accuser and accused of the outcome. The proposals were in part a response to heightened pressure from the U.S. Department of Education, which called out universities for faulty reporting of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations.