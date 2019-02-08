Yorba Linda grapples with loss, randomness of fatal plane crash

Ron Elenbaas lived across the street from the Andersons for the last two decades. Roy Anderson, 85, was Elenbaas’ “paper boy,” he joked. For 20 years, Anderson picked up the paper at 5 a.m. from Elenbaas’ driveway, read it, repackaged it and brought it to his door. In the evenings, Elenbaas would cross the street for a drink with his friends on the porch: red wine for Ron, Chardonnay for Dahlia.