City of Industry attacks critical audit, alleging state controller is trying to help developer

A state controller’s audit that sharply criticized the City of Industry for having lax financial oversight was a “politically motivated attack” designed to help a developer who was embroiled in a legal battle with the wealthy San Gabriel Valley municipality, the city has alleged.
The claim was made in response to a review by the controller that found the city remained plagued by poor oversight nearly three years after an earlier state report came to similar conclusions.
The state audit, a draft of which was reviewed last month by The Times, called into question hundreds of thousands of dollars in ATM transactions involving a city venue, dozens of voided checks, nearly $2 million paid to housing contractors “without question or scrutiny,” and massively discounted rents at city-owned homes for city leaders and commissioners.
On Wednesday, the state controller’s office released its final version of the report and a statement from Controller Betty Yee, who said she found it “deeply disturbing” that the city demonstrated an “unwillingness to admit certain failures and to provide documentation to prove proper use of public dollars.”
The findings of the final report remained the same, but it also included the city’s responses and its allegations that the state controller’s office was involved in a plot to undermine city leadership.
City Manager Troy Helling wrote to the controller’s office last month, calling the review a “politically motivated attack on the city and its elected and appointed officials” and an attempt to assist “private individuals” who have “personal and political relationships” with the office.
Helling accused state officials of releasing the report to help the developer of a solar energy project at Tres Hermanos Ranch, a pristine green space populated by longhorn cattle and deer that has been the subject of an ongoing legal dispute over its future. The city had paid $20 million toward the project but pulled the plug after city officials said the developer refused to allow an audit of how the money was spent.
In his letter, Helling questioned why the controller’s office didn’t also look into the spending on the solar energy project.
In an interview with The Times, Helling and city spokesman Sam Pedroza said the state review focused on smaller expenses but seemed to skip over what they said was the much larger issue.
Pointing to emails city officials obtained from the controller’s office under the Public Records Act, and which the state office attached to the report, they alleged that the developer held undue influence over the review. The emails show that the state controller’s office was in touch with the developer regarding a draft lawsuit his citizens group was planning to file against the city, and communicated frequently about the review.
The city is also suing the state controller’s office to obtain records they claim have been withheld.
Despite the accusations of financial mismanagement, Helling said the city would move forward with the state controller’s recommendations to improve financial oversight.
“It’s easier to fix it than complain about it,” said Helling, who began working for the city in April, after the period examined by the audit.
Taryn Kinney, a spokeswoman for Yee, said the controller’s office did inquire about the Tres Hermanos Ranch project but the city refused to cooperate.
“The city’s allegations are simply a diversionary tactic to take focus off the real issue — their egregious lack of financial oversight,” Kinney said.
The City of Industry, a small municipality in the San Gabriel Valley consisting mostly of industrial businesses and home to fewer than 300 residents, has long been under a cloud of suspicion for its financial dealings and insular government.
For years, the city government was headed by then-Mayor Dave Perez, who also owned trash hauling and maintenance companies that racked up millions of dollars a year in contracts with the city, a 2009 Times investigation found.
Of 90 potential voters in the city at the time, about 30 were members of the Perez family or people who lived in properties owned by the family’s investment firm. Many of the remaining voters were city officials or their relatives, or others living in city-owned homes rented at low rates.
An audit years later by KPMG found that Perez’s companies had made a fortune off the city, with contracts valued at more than $326 million. In one example, a Perez company charged six times a competitor’s rate for lawnmower rentals and street-cleaning fees, according to the review. Perez had said his firms’ billings were misrepresented in the review’s findings.
In 2016, a state controller’s office review discovered that the city paid tens of millions of dollars to contractors without tracking how the money was spent or whether the services were even provided. City officials charged lavish meals, wine tastings, massages, an iPad and a 65-inch television to city credit cards. Of more than $235,000 in credit card expenses, 83% of that amount was deemed questionable.
The state controller’s new report is a follow-up to that 2016 review and found some improvement. There are stronger policies regulating the use of city credit cards, but the city’s “internal control system” is still “mostly inadequate,” according to the report.