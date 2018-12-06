Have yourself a Mathis little Christmas

“I’d think: ‘What would people like to hear?’“ Mathis said. “I’d remind myself: ‘The audience came to hear you. So while you may sometimes get tired of the same songs, they’re not. Familiarity is very important to them, to those who come to hear you sing.’ But I also get to sing what I like. It’s a lot of fun to introduce music to audiences, music I’ve heard from all over the world. It makes for a nice balance.”