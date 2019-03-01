‘Sometimes it comes to a point where it’s time for a transition’: Dwyer exits role as Segerstrom president

The advent of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and the adjoining Samueli Theater in 2006 may rank among the most significant accomplishments of Dwyer’s tenure, which includes the creation and construction of the Center for Dance and Innovation (2014), the opening of the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza (in 2015) and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities (in 2017).