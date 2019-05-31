What to watch for at this weekend’s California Democratic Party convention

It's hard to have a home state advantage in a place as massive as California. Unless you've been a political figure in the state for decades, like Jerry Brown or Dianne Feinstein, it's difficult to generate that geographic loyalty. Harris has actually been polling behind Joe Biden and Sanders among California voters. But both Biden and Sanders have been on presidential tickets in either a primary or a general election in the state, so there's a deep familiarity for voters. We'll probably see something of a favored daughter status for Harris this weekend, with her prime speaking slot at the convention and parties featuring her. Questions remain about how Harris will be received among activists who aren't the traditional party leaders.