California Democratic Party leader Eric Bauman to resign following accusations of sexual misconduct

“The events of the last few days have given me the opportunity to reflect on my actions and their potential effect on other people. I deeply regret if my behavior has caused pain to any of the outstanding individuals with whom I’ve had the privilege to work. I appreciate the courage it took for these individuals to come forward to tell their stories,” Bauman said. “In the interest of allowing the [California Democratic Party’s] independent investigation to move forward, I do not wish to respond to any of the specific allegations.”