Claremont Graduate University

The Drucker School of Management MBA infuses Peter Drucker’s pioneering legacy into the curriculum to enhance the future of ethical business leadership. The MBA integrates liberal arts, technology and humanity to prepare students to lead in a complex world. Situated within the Claremont Colleges, the Drucker School offers an unmatched educational journey, emphasizing purpose-driven leadership, humancentered management and flexibility as core principles. The Drucker School is more than an institution; it’s an incubator for those who aspire to lead with integrity, innovate with purpose and influence the world positively, following in the footsteps of Peter Drucker.

THE DRUCKER MBA OPTIONS

Flex MBA

The part-time Drucker Flex MBA is designed for full-time working professionals with at least six years of professional work experience. With a primarily hybrid core, the program allows for flexible customization with a mix of online and in-person elective options, adapting to individual career goals. Small class sizes with renowned faculty foster robust discussion and peer learning, resulting in the development of adaptive leadership skills with a global focus.

FULL-TIME MBA

Prepare for the future of business with the STEM-designated MBA in Management Sciences. The fulltime MBA integrates comprehensive humanistic business principles with analytical and quantitative concepts, preparing leaders to excel in today’s competitive business world. With no work experience requirement, the Drucker MBA prepares driven, earlycareer professionals to jumpstart their careers. Students can earn up to three certificates as part of their degree and enjoy access to classes and resources across the Claremont Colleges.

ONLINE MBA

The Drucker Online MBA is designed for professionals seeking career advancement while also balancing their personal pursuits without sacrificing our purpose-driven and human-centric approach to management. This program balances peer-to-peer learning with convenience; coursework is offered 50% asynchronously and 50% synchronously. Synchronous class time creates space for robust transdisciplinary discussions and building valuable relationships with colleagues. The liberal arts foundation and transdisciplinary approach foster critical thinking and creativity, equipping students with a broad perspective and versatile problemsolving skills.

SOAR

What comes after success? The SOAR program offers a transformative experience with world-class instructors invested in your personal growth. The program is designed to provide accomplished people in mid-life the time, space, community and curriculum to create the next phase in their lives - one that inspires them, enables them to have an impact and supports a sense of purpose beyond what they have already achieved. Three on-campus workshops are held each year in Spring, Fall and Winter.

AND MORE ...

The Drucker School also offers specialized degrees in arts management, finance and leadership as well as numerous dual-degree options with programs across Claremont Graduate University. With a dual degree, you can earn two degrees simultaneously and create a customized path to pursue professional goals, such as an MBA paired with a Master’s in Public Health or an M.S. in Information Systems and Technology. Nearly half of all current MBA students are seeking a second degree.

THE DRUCKER MBA

NAME OF INSTITUTION Claremont Graduate University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN David Sprott, PhD

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1925

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1971

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 117 MBA students

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Flex MBA, Online MBA, Full-Time MBA (STEM), MA in Arts Management, MS in Finance, MA in Leadership and MA in Management

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Entrepreneurship, Finance, HR Management, IT Management, Leadership, Marketing, Strategy and Supply Chain

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBAs 21-36 months Specialized Masters: 9-16 months SOAR: 3 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Claremont, CA and/or online

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS



AACSB

WASC

*Excluding MA in Arts Management and SOAR

TOTAL COST OF MBA Costs vary due to length of program; over 80% of applicants receive some CGU fellowship support

REQUIRED TESTING



GMAT/GRE required for MBA in Management Sciences

GMAT/GRE waivers issued based on admissions criteria. No GMAT/GRE requirement for Flex MBA or Online MBA.

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Visit cgu.edu/visit-us/ for upcoming events.

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Flex MBA:



Fall Mod 1: August 15

Fall Mod 2: October 1

Summer Mod 1: May 1

Summer Mod 2: June 1

Spring Mod 1: December 1

Spring Mod 2: March 1

MBA (FT or PT), MA in Management, MA in Leadership, PhD in Management:

Summer: May 1

Fall Round 3: April 1

Fall Round 4: June 1

Fall Final Deadline: August 1

MS in Finance and MA in Arts Management:



Spring Final Deadline: January 1

Fall Final Deadline: August 1

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael Mirabella Director of Recruitment 909.607.9049

