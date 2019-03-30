Infowars’ Alex Jones blames ‘psychosis’ for his Sandy Hook hoax claim

“I mean, how do I get a fair trial with stuff like this?” Jones said on InfoWars. “I’ve never said this guy’s name. Never said his name, until now. And obviously first, it’s we don’t know, he’s got gunshot wounds or whatever. Now it’s, well, apparent suicide. I mean, is there going to be a police investigation? Are they going to look at the surveillance cameras? I mean, what happened to this guy? This whole Sandy Hook thing is, like, really getting even crazier.”