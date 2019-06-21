Alexa, how many dogs come to work at Amazon Seattle? 7,000

As lines blur between work and home, and people and pets bond in new ways, companies nationwide are finding that dog-friendly perks are relatively cheap compared with health plans and other conventional benefits — and they’re a useful recruiting tool, as well. Newer West Coast businesses lead the pack among employers catering to canines, according to a recent national ranking of “best dog-friendly companies” by Rover, a pet services clearinghouse that is based — not incidentally — in Seattle. (Amazon was rated No. 1 by Rover — and in an annual “most pet-friendly companies” survey released by Wellness Natural Pet Food ahead of Take Your Dog to Work Day.)