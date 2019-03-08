Should activists aid migrants in the desert, or leave their fate to the Border Patrol?

The women’s attorney, Chris Dupont, told the judge that they were only trying to fill a humanitarian void left by the Border Patrol, which Dupont said does not do enough to save migrants in peril. There isn’t cellphone service in much of Cabeza Prieta, and Border Patrol rescue beacons are thousands of square miles apart and particularly difficult to see during daylight, he said. Between 2001 and 2018, remains of 137 people were found in the desert corridor, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner.